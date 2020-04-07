Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading Up 9.4%

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.14, approximately 1,835,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,740,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.
In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
