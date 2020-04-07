Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading Up 9.4%

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.14, approximately 1,835,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,740,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Get Trimble alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.