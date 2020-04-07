Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Up 9.4%

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.43, 1,225,172 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,395,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

