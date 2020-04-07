Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Trading Up 9.4%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.46 and last traded at $134.51, approximately 1,407,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,451,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.12.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.