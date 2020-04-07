Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Trading Up 9.4%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 115,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 334,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the period. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

