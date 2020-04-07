TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Trading 9.4% Higher

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s stock price traded up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.63, 2,937,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,557,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in TransUnion by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in TransUnion by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

