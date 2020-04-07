Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Shares Up 9.3%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.64, 161,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 240,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez purchased 25,300 shares of Entravision Communication stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 192,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,771 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.