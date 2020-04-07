Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.99 and last traded at $65.79, approximately 222,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 184,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

MDGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

The company has a market cap of $927.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

