Kraft Heinz (KHC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC):

4/2/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/3/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Kraft Heinz was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,272,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

