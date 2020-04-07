Westrock (WRK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Westrock (NYSE: WRK) recently:

4/2/2020 – Westrock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Westrock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “For fiscal 2020, WestRock expects adjusted EBITDA at $3-$3.2 billion. The mid-point reflects a year-over-year fall of 4% thanks to the impact of pricing declines, and ongoing inflation in wages and other cost categories. Consumer Packaging volumes are expected to rise 1% in fiscal 2020. However, this will be offset by lower prices and scheduled maintenance downtime. Earnings estimates for the current quarter and fiscal year have undergone negative revisions lately. Nevertheless, the acquisition of KapStone is likely to generate significant cost synergies and expand paper packaging product offerings in the days ahead. Productivity and performance improvement programs and cost-saving actions will likely continue to boost WestRock’s margins. Focus on lowering debt levels and investment in growth will also drive results, going forward.”

3/18/2020 – Westrock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Westrock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

