Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT):

4/3/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/30/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/24/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2020 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after buying an additional 279,349 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

