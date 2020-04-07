Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telefonica (TEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) recently:

4/2/2020 – Telefonica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Telefonica was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Telefonica was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Telefonica had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/10/2020 – Telefonica had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2020 – Telefonica was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Telefonica stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Telefonica S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

