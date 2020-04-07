FY2020 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.42 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. The company has a market cap of $404.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$25.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.26 million.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

