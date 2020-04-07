Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

