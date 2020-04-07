Village Farms International Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

VFF stock opened at C$3.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of $195.19 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$3.01 and a twelve month high of C$20.95.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

