Village Farms International Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.