Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

UBA opened at $11.72 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $9,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.