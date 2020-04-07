Reviewing OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) & C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OFS Capital and C-Bond Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33 C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

OFS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.90%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OFS Capital and C-Bond Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $52.52 million 1.00 $9.55 million $1.43 2.75 C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 13.98 -$10.02 million ($0.08) -0.84

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and C-Bond Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 18.19% 11.16% 3.78% C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of OFS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OFS Capital beats C-Bond Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

