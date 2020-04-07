Financial Survey: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) vs. The Competition

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bain Capital Specialty Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 49.55% 8.32% 3.41% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million $98.08 million 4.43 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 9.53

Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bain Capital Specialty Finance. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.47%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.50%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.6%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 19.5% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance competitors beat Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.