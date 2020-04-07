Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) versus Performance Shipping (NYSE:DCIX) Financial Review

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition -23.36% -8.03% -1.71% Performance Shipping -119.41% -4.32% -3.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $280.12 million 0.22 -$65.44 million N/A N/A Performance Shipping $26.85 million 1.09 -$32.06 million N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime Acquisition and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Performance Shipping on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

