SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SpringWorks Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SpringWorks Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 SpringWorks Therapeutics Competitors 1303 3874 7843 356 2.54

SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 48.23%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -$58.31 million -7.94 SpringWorks Therapeutics Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.07

SpringWorks Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. SpringWorks Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; and Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it is developing Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an investigational oral selective small molecule inhibitor of specific BRAF driver mutations and genetic fusions, which is in preclinical studies in a range of tumor models with BRAF mutations or fusions. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib, as well as other standalone medicines. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

