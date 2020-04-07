Contrasting Vivint Smart Home (VVNT) and The Competition

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vivint Smart Home to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home’s peers have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home N/A 84.04% 1.18% Vivint Smart Home Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home N/A $4.20 million 85.64 Vivint Smart Home Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 9.53

Vivint Smart Home’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vivint Smart Home and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 5 1 0 2.17 Vivint Smart Home Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.00%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.76%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem. Its products include door and window sensors, door locks, security cameras and smoke alarms, thermostats, garage door controllers, voice-control speakers, and dedicated touchscreens. The company's solution enables subscribers to interact with various aspects of their home with voice or mobile device, such as engaging with people at their front door; viewing live and recorded video inside and outside their homes; control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors; and managing the comings and goings of family, friends, and strangers. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels, as well as through retail stores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

