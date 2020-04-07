Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Trading Up 9.9%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.86 and last traded at $53.47, approximately 4,107,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,431,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MXIM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from to in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,760 shares of company stock worth $1,066,751 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth about $6,398,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 211,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

