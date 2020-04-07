Head to Head Review: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) versus Lonestar Resources US (NYSE:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 1 4 1 0 2.00 Range Resources 5 12 1 0 1.78

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,373.68%. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 58.51%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 23.59% 1.93% 0.49% Range Resources -60.70% 2.65% 1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.06 $19.35 million ($0.07) -6.79 Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.26 -$1.72 billion $0.40 7.28

Lonestar Resources US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Range Resources. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Range Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US beats Range Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

