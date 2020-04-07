Head-To-Head Analysis: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurotrope has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Neurotrope shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Neurotrope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Neurotrope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 15.18% 4.26% 3.07% Neurotrope N/A -74.56% -71.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Neurotrope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Neurotrope 0 2 0 0 2.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.78%. Neurotrope has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neurotrope.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Neurotrope’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $322.36 million 2.24 $48.94 million $0.36 43.36 Neurotrope N/A N/A -$15.14 million N/A N/A

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Neurotrope.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Neurotrope on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products. It offers enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for opioid overdose; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures; lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; and morphine, atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias; neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; medroxyprogesterone acetate injectable suspension for the prevention of pregnancy; and isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block, as well as recombinant human and porcine insulins. Further, the company has a pipeline of 20 product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. Its products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings, and primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases. The company has a license agreement with The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University for the use of bryostatin structural derivatives, known as bryologs, for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection, and traumatic brain injury; and a license agreement to an accelerated synthesis of bryostatin-1. Neurotrope, Inc. also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for the research and clinical development of Bryostatin-1. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

