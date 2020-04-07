The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HCKT opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

