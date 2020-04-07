Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $404.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

