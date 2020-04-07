Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get GreeInc. alerts:

Shares of GREZF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Gree,Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gree,Inc. (GREZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreeInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreeInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.