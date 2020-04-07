Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNTY. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

GNTY stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.38. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker acquired 10,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $289,100.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $413,480 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

