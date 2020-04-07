Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) to Hold

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:GNL opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

