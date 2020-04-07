Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GNLN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $146.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

