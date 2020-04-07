Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $166.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Genesco by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

