Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE GBX opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.41.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

