Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.13. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $402,786.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

