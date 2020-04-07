Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

LTHM opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22. Livent has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Livent by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Livent by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 57,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

