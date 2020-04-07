Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

FND stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $33,635,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

