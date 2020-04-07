Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung fur Daimler nach US-Absatzzahlen auf Sell” mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Die Covid-19-Krise habe im Marz ihre Spuren hinterlassen, schrieb Analyst George Galliers in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fahrzeugverkaufe seien insgesamt auf das niedrigste Niveau seit Juni 2010 gesunken. Die Absatzschwache durfte sich im April und moglicherweise auch in den Monaten danach fortsetzen./ajx/edh

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 10:12 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

