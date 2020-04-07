Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $256.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 5,528.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 664,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.