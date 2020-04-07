Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.