PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BTIG Research in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PaySign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. PaySign has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 56.32% and a net margin of 21.50%. Analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

