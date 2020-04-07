Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $22.00 target price from Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.16% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Methanex’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $489,112,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,226,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,443 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 332,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $51,606,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

