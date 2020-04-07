Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of CUTR opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $194,198.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,348.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 48,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 132,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

