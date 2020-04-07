OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

OGE stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

