Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSB stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.