Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 936,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 76,971 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

