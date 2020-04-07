Head-To-Head Comparison: Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) versus Teleflex (NASDAQ:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, meaning that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teleflex and Restoration Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 1 7 1 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus target price of $385.10, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 17.78% 18.97% 8.35% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teleflex and Restoration Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.60 billion 5.74 $461.47 million $11.15 28.83 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 7.26 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -4.53

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teleflex beats Restoration Robotics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

