E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Friday, January 31st. Main First Bank raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Shares of EONGY opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.