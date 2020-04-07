Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTRX shares. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 4,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $66,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,597.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Retrophin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Analyst Recommendations for Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Analysis: Intrexon & Its Peers
Financial Analysis: Intrexon & Its Peers
Head-To-Head Comparison: Restoration Robotics versus Teleflex
Head-To-Head Comparison: Restoration Robotics versus Teleflex
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
E.ON SE Sponsored ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
E.ON SE Sponsored ADR Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Retrophin Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Retrophin Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Analyzing Kaleyra and The Competition
Analyzing Kaleyra and The Competition


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report