AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading 9.6% Higher

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.69, 802,128 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 627,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

