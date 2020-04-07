Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $9.73, 254,798 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 241,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $278.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.