Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) traded up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.94 and last traded at $220.39, 167,006 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 200,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caci International from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.60.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Caci International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caci International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

