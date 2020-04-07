Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Trading Up 9.6%

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s stock price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.07, approximately 1,249,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,944,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

The firm has a market cap of $538.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 737,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,126,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,108,000 after purchasing an additional 390,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

